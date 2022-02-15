Gary Clark Jr. to play Red Rocks show in 2022

Music fans around the world are excited for the 2022 concert season, as even more artists return to live touring.

MORRISON, Colo. — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Gary Clark Jr. is returning to Colorado to headline a performance at Red Rocks this summer.

Gary Clark Jr. will be joined by Durand Jones & The Indications for a Red Rocks Amphitheatre concert on Monday, May 30, 2022.

Tickets for the Memorial Day concert will go on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices for the all-ages concert range from $55.00 to $89.50 plus applicable service charges.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

NEW SHOW: @GaryClarkJr with @durand_jones at #RedRocksCO May 30, 2022 🌻 Tickets on sale Friday, Feb. 18 at 10am MT! pic.twitter.com/sBPHUSeQng — Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre (@RedRocksCO) February 14, 2022

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

