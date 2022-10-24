George Strait bringing his stadium tour to Colorado

The 'King of Country' music is returning to Colorado.

DENVER — The “King of Country” is headed to Colorado!

Country music icon George Strait will headline a concert at Empower Field at Mile High in 2023.

The 89-time platinum legend will be joined by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town for a concert on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Empower Field at Mile High is one of only six stops on the exclusive stadium tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. MT at GeorgeStrait.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m.

“When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ‘til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there,” George Strait said. “That’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement. When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris [Stapleton], it was a no brainer for me. I was all in.”

“I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything. There’s nothing to compare it to,” Chris Stapleton added. “So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around.”

