Denver stadium prepares for the 'King of Country Music'

George Strait rode away in 2014, but is back this weekend with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The “King of Country Music” is coming back to Colorado.

Country music icon George Strait is preparing to play his first concert in Colorado in nearly a decade this weekend.

As of Wednesday morning, a few tickets are still available for the 89-time platinum legend's concert at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday.

Strait will be joined by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town.

Strait is only performing a few stadium concerts this year. He last performed in Denver on "The Cowboy Rides Away Tour" in 2014.

Strait, 71, has sold more than 120 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

“When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ‘til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there,” Strait said when his tour was announced. “That’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement. When we talked about doing these six shows next year with Chris [Stapleton], it was a no brainer for me. I was all in.”

“I love doing these shows with George about as much as I like doing anything. There’s nothing to compare it to,” Stapleton said. “So many of his songs are in the ethos of what country music is. Playing these shows together is a great experience all the way around.”

Times

Parking lots open Saturday at 1:45 p.m.

Gates open Saturday at 4:45 p.m.

Concert begins at 5:45 p.m.

Forecast

After some thunderstorms Thursday, drier, more stable and warmer air will move into the Denver area on Friday and continue through the weekend.

Saturday looks to be mostly sunny and warm with a high temperature of 84 degrees in Denver.

Paid parking

Empower Field at Mile High is selling parking passes to Saturday's concert at Ticketmaster.com starting at $40.

Paid parking for the event will also be available in off-site lots such as Auraria Campus, Ball Arena and Downtown Aquarium.

Bike

Empower Field at Mile High is conveniently located adjacent to Denver bike paths, and it’s equipped with more than 300 individual bike racks.

Visit DenverGov.org/BikeMap to plan your route, or pick up a free copy of the Denver Bike Map at a local recreation center or Denver City Council office.

On-street parking

Fans should watch for posted parking restrictions around the stadium and surrounding neighborhoods. Denver’s Right of Way Enforcement agents will be enforcing posted parking regulations in the area.

Posted signs in the stadium area restrict parking to vehicles with the correct residential parking permit posted in the window from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Drivers who park without appropriate permits will be cited and towed to a temporary impound lot in Denver at 2000 West 3rd Ave.

George Strait’s SEVEN stadium shows in 2023 with @ChrisStapleton are on sale today at 10am local! Appearing with Strait and Stapleton is GRAMMY Award-Winning Band @littlebigtown.



Visit https://t.co/XbK0PXFAEw for tickets and more information. pic.twitter.com/mJVac3AlMn — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) November 4, 2022

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.