Denver Concert Truck dishes up fee-free tickets and fresh pretzels

Now you can get a pretzel and a concert ticket at the same place.

DENVER, Colorado — Remember the days when you used to buy concert tickets in person without online fees? Now you can do that again and eat a pretzel at the same time.

AEG Presents is launching the Denver Concert Truck, a traveling mobile box office that operates out of Mile High Pretzel Co's food truck.

You will be able to buy a pretzel at one window and concert tickets at the second window.

Denver Concert Truck will be selling fee-free tickets to upcoming shows at the Bluebird Theater, Gothic Theatre, Ogden Theatre, Mission Ballroom, and Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.

They will also be giving away free concert tickets, prizes, and Philly-style pretzels all summer.

Denver Concert Truck will launch Thursday at the Red Rock's Trading Post during the Infamous Stringdusters concert at Red Rocks.

Over the summer the truck plans to make stops at Fiddler's Green, Civic Center Park, Santa Fe Arts District, Empower Field at Mile High, RiNo Arts District, South Broadway, Cherry Creek Farmers Market, local breweries and others. You can see the full schedule on their website.

Some of the concerts you can buy tickets to include Jack Johnson, The Flaming Lips, Mt. Joy, The Head and the Heart, Boyz II Men with the Colorado Symphony, Coheed and Cambria, Dispatch & O.A.R., Little Feat, James Taylor and his All-Star Band, Ty Segal & his Freedom Band, Chris Young, Bright Eyes, Mandy Moore, Alice in Chains, Switchfoot, Cuco, Local Natives and more.

