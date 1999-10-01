Ghost, Volbeat announce Ball Arena concert

Swedish rock band Ghost was formed in Linköping in 2006.

DENVER — Swedish rock band Ghost and Danish rock band Volbeat are teaming for a tour of North American arenas in 2022.

The bands will be joined by special guest Twin Temple on the 26-city tour that kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 25 in Nevada.

The tour is scheduled to make stops across the U.S. in Denver, Chicago, Dallas, and more before wrapping up in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center on March 3.

Ghost, Volbeat, and Twin Temple will all perform at Denver's Ball Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

General tickets on sale starting Friday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Each stop of the tour will require fans to provide either proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of each event OR full vaccination for entry, unless where prohibited by law.

According to Wikipedia, Ghost is recognizable due to its eccentric on-stage presence where the band members wear nearly identical, face-concealing costumes.

Ghost & Volbeat 2022 Tour

Tue Jan 25 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

Thu Jan 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Jan 28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Sat Jan 29 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Mon Jan 31 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Wed Feb 02 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Feb 04 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat Feb 05 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Mon Feb 07 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Tue Feb 08 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Thu Feb 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Feb 11 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

Sat Feb 12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Mon Feb 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

Tue Feb 15 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

Wed Feb 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Fri Feb 18 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat Feb 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Sun Feb 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Mon Feb 21 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Wed Feb 23 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

Fri Feb 25 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat Feb 26 – Dallas, TX – Fair Park Coliseum

Mon Feb 28 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

Tue Mar 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Mar 03 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

