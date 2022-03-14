Glass Animals announce new Colorado concert

The British 'Heat Waves' chart-toppers are coming back to Colorado for at least 3 concerts in 2022.

DENVER — British rock band Glass Animals has announced a return to Colorado next year.

The band will play Denver's Mission Ballroom on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Tickets for Glass Animals' Mission Ballroom concert go on sale Thursday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices for the 16-and-older show range from $60 to $90.

The North American "Dreamland Tour" kicks off Aug. 30, 2021 in New York and takes the band across the continent into next summer.

Glass Animals already has sold-out concerts at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on the schedule for June 14, 2022 and June 15, 2022. Tickets for the band's Red Rocks concerts in summer 2020 will be honored in 2022.

The British four-piece have been selected as 2021 Billboard Music Awards finalists for Top Rock Song "Heat Waves" and Top Rock Album "Dreamland." Glass Animals is led by singer, songwriter and producer Dave Bayley with his bandmates and childhood friends Joe Seaward, Ed Irwin-Singer and Drew MacFarlane.

> Above video: Glass Animals at Red Rocks in 2017.

When Glass Animals played Red Rocks in 2017, heavy rain led to a nearly hour-long delay. While most fans found some shelter in their cars, a small, hardcore group waited right at the front.

"COLORADO. RED ROCKS. AKA where we had the craziest show we’ve ever had. Who was there?," the band wrote on Twitter.

today's the day N.America! tickets on sale at 10am wherever u happen to be. we've added a few more shows too. (i'm looking at u toronto)... let me know if you got one 👇https://t.co/qNInhNRuT3

XXX pic.twitter.com/nAa7ETR7kz — Glass Animals (@GlassAnimals) May 6, 2021

The Mission Ballroom, which opened in August 2019, is located along Brighton Boulevard, between 40th and 43rd streets, at North Wynkoop, a new 14-acre mixed-use project in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood.

Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

To learn more about ticketing and to purchase tickets to shows, visit missionballroom.com.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.