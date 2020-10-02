MORRISON, Colo — British indie band Glass Animals has announced a return to Colorado this summer.

The band will play Red Rocks Amphitheatre with special guest Denzel Curry on Tuesday, June 16.

Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. on AXS.com. They cost $55 to $95, plus service fees.

Amassing over two billion global streams to date, British four-piece Glass Animals is led by singer, songwriter and producer Dave Bayley with his bandmates and childhood friends Joe Seaward, Ed Irwin-Singer and Drew MacFarlane.

Last time Glass Animals played Red Rocks, heavy rain led to a nearly hour-long delay. While most fans found some shelter in their cars, a small, hardcore group waited right at the front.

"COLORADO. RED ROCKS. AKA where we had the craziest show we’ve ever had. Who was there?," the band wrote on twitter.

Glass Animals was recently announced as part of the lineup of various upcoming U.S. festivals, including Bonnaroo, Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, New Orleans’ BUKU Music & Art Project, according to music promoter AEG Presents.

