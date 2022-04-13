50 performers join Global Dance Festival in Denver

DENVER — Global Dance Festival will be back in the Mile High City this summer.
The 2022 Global Dance Festival returns to Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16.
Above & Beyond, Excision, Lane 8, Shiba San, and MK are among the 50 performers scheduled this year.
The festival promises to be bigger and better than ever with dozens of artists on multiple stages outside the stadium, plus there'll be art installations, a silent disco, a food truck marketplace and VIP village.
Tickets are on sale Wednesday, April 13 at 12 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com.
Global Dance Festival Lineup
(in alphabetical order)
- Above & Beyond
- AC Slater
- Adventure Club
- ARMNHMR
- Barely Alive
- Barnacle Boi
- Bijou
- Blossom
- Brondo
- Canabliss
- Champagne Drip
- Cloudnone
- Cosmic Gate
- Decadon
- Dillon Nathaniel
- Droeloe
- Ecotek
- Ekali
- Excision
- Faybl
- Fransis Derelle
- Fury
- G Space b2b smith.
- Gem & Tauri
- Ivy Lab
- Jon Casey
- K?D
- Kaivon
- Kareem Martin
- Krakyn
- Kyle Watson
- Lane 8
- Liquid Stranger
- Memba
- MIZE
- MK
- Mport
- MZG
- Oliver Heldens
- Option4
- Paws
- Phantoms (DJ Set)
- Potions
- Shiba San
- SubDocta
- Sully
- Sumthin Sumthin
- Two Commas
- Two Friends
- Vedic
- Vintage Culture
- Wax Motif
- Wooli
- ZOA
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.