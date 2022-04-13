50 performers join Global Dance Festival in Denver

Global Dance Festival returns to Empower Field at Mile High this summer.

DENVER — Global Dance Festival will be back in the Mile High City this summer.

The 2022 Global Dance Festival returns to Empower Field at Mile High on Friday, July 15 and Saturday, July 16.

Above & Beyond, Excision, Lane 8, Shiba San, and MK are among the 50 performers scheduled this year.

The festival promises to be bigger and better than ever with dozens of artists on multiple stages outside the stadium, plus there'll be art installations, a silent disco, a food truck marketplace and VIP village.

Tickets are on sale Wednesday, April 13 at 12 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Global Dance Festival Lineup

(in alphabetical order)

Above & Beyond

AC Slater

Adventure Club

ARMNHMR

Barely Alive

Barnacle Boi

Bijou

Blossom

Brondo

Canabliss

Champagne Drip

Cloudnone

Cosmic Gate

Decadon

Dillon Nathaniel

Droeloe

Ecotek

Ekali

Excision

Faybl

Fransis Derelle

Fury

G Space b2b smith.

Gem & Tauri

Ivy Lab

Jon Casey

K?D

Kaivon

Kareem Martin

Krakyn

Kyle Watson

Lane 8

Liquid Stranger

Memba

MIZE

MK

Mport

MZG

Oliver Heldens

Option4

Paws

Phantoms (DJ Set)

Potions

Shiba San

SubDocta

Sully

Sumthin Sumthin

Two Commas

Two Friends

Vedic

Vintage Culture

Wax Motif

Wooli

ZOA

Global Dance Family! We're ecstatic to announce the return of Global Dance Festival to Empower Field on July 15th and 16th 🎆



Tickets on sale Wednesday, April 13th at 12PM MDT! RSVP here for reminders, and we'll see you on the dance floor this Summer ⏩ https://t.co/bPOdMJVTxE pic.twitter.com/jG3Wf1lnFa — GlobalDanceFestival (@GlobalDanceFest) April 6, 2022

