MORRISON, Colo. — AEG Presents has announced the 2020 Global Dub Festival will be held at Red Rocks Ampitheatre on Saturday, May 16.

The all-ages festival will feature performances by Liquid Stranger, Subtronics, and Herobust with additional artists to be announced at a later date.

Global Dub Festival tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices range from $42.50 to $89.00, plus service chargers.

"Let's get weird!" said Swedish dubstep musician Liquid Stranger in a tweet.



Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the Colorado concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.



Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which opened in 1941, is the only natural-occurring, acoustically perfect amphitheater in the world. Performances are held at the outdoor venue most nights from April to October each year.

Red Rocks Park sits at 6,450 feet above sea level with 738 acres of deer, pines, geological wonders and stunning vistas. The Park and Amphitheatre are located about 40 miles west of Denver in Morrison, Colorado.

