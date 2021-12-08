Global Dub Festival headed back to Red Rocks

Peekaboo and Dirt Monkey will headline the 2022 Global Dub Festival.

MORRISON, Colo. — AEG Presents has announced the 2022 Global Dub Festival will be held at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 21.

The all-ages festival will feature performances by headliners Peekaboo and Dirt Monkey.

ATLiens, Buku B2B Esseks, Space Wizard and Zia are also scheduled to perform at the famous Colorado music venue.

Global Dub Festival tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices range from $34.99 to $69.00, plus service charges.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

WTF IM HEADLINING RED ROCKS AHHHHHHHH🔥 pic.twitter.com/LBU3BrJCOC — PEEKABOO (@peekaboobeats) December 8, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, which opened in 1941, is the only natural-occurring, acoustically perfect amphitheater in the world. Performances are held at the outdoor venue most nights from April to October each year.

Red Rocks Park sits at 6,450 feet above sea level with 738 acres of deer, pines, geological wonders and stunning vistas. The park and amphitheater are located about 30 driving-minutes west of downtown Denver in Morrison, Colorado.

