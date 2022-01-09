Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. plan 'Big Night Out' in Denver

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. are planning many big nights in 2023.
The rock bands will head for "The Big Night Out Tour," a massive summer concert tour.
The tour will visit concert venues across the United States, including a Colorado stop at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Aug. 30.
Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets are $32.50 to $109.50 plus applicable service charges.
"I’m so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R.," said Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik. "It’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so be there!"
GOO GOO DOLLS & O.A.R.
- Jul 24 - Tampa, FL - Coachman Park
- Jul 26 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheater
- Jul 27 - Saint Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
- Jul 29 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater
- Jul 30 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
- Aug 01 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
- Aug 02 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre
- Aug 04 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Aug 05 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- Aug 06 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - The Pavilion
- Aug 08 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC
- Aug 09 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest
- Aug 11 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Borgata
- Aug 12 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
- Aug 13 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
- Aug 15 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
- Aug 16 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
- Aug 18 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
- Aug 19 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
- Aug 20 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center
- Aug 22 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- Aug 23 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- Aug 25 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
- Aug 26 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
- Aug 27 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
- Aug 30 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- Aug 31 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
- Sep 02 - Seattle, WA - TBD
- Sep 03 - Seattle, WA - TBD
- Sep 04 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- Sep 06 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
- Sep 07 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater *without O.A.R.
Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.
With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.
To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.
