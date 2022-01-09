Goo Goo Dolls, O.A.R. plan 'Big Night Out' in Denver

Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. will roll through major outdoor venues coast-to-coast.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. are planning many big nights in 2023.

The rock bands will head for "The Big Night Out Tour," a massive summer concert tour.

The tour will visit concert venues across the United States, including a Colorado stop at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets are $32.50 to $109.50 plus applicable service charges.

"I’m so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R.," said Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik. "It’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so be there!"

GOO GOO DOLLS & O.A.R.

Jul 24 - Tampa, FL - Coachman Park

Jul 26 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheater

Jul 27 - Saint Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Jul 29 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

Jul 30 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Aug 01 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Aug 02 - Greensboro, NC - White Oak Amphitheatre

Aug 04 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug 05 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 06 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - The Pavilion

Aug 08 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC

Aug 09 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest

Aug 11 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Borgata

Aug 12 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 13 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Aug 15 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Aug 16 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

Aug 18 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

Aug 19 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug 20 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

Aug 22 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Aug 23 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug 25 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Aug 26 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Aug 27 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Aug 30 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Aug 31 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

Sep 02 - Seattle, WA - TBD

Sep 03 - Seattle, WA - TBD

Sep 04 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sep 06 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sep 07 - Highland, CA - Yaamava’ Theater *without O.A.R.

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

