MORRISON, Colo. — The Goo Goo Dolls are returning to the Centennial State in 2020.

The four-time Grammy Award-nominated rock band will bring the "Miracle Pill Summer Tour" to Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 29.

The Goo Goo Dolls will be joined by Lifehouse and Forest Blakk at the all-ages concert.

Tickets for the new tour go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices range from $45 to $85.

The Miracle Pill Summer Tour, named for the band's September 2019 album, will make stops at 29 cities across North America.

The Goo Goo Dolls' hit single "Iris” was the No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and was named the “No. 1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years,” according to concert promoter AEG Presents. The band has achieved 14 number one and Top 10 hits on the Hot AC charts.

John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

AP Photo/Leo Correa

