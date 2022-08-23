Goosmas in Colorado: Goose announces Broomfield arena concerts

After headlining Red Rocks last week, Goose is headed to Broomfield in December.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Fresh off a performance at Red Rocks last week, jam band Goose has announced a pair of Colorado arena concerts this autumn.

Goose will headline "Goosmas" at 1stBank Center in Broomfield on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. General admission tickets to the all-ages concerts are $49.95 plus applicable service charges.

Ticket lottery requests can be placed through Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 3 p.m. The ticket presale begins Thursday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. using the password GOOSEMAS.

Founded in 2014 in Connecticut, Goose consists of Peter Anspach, Jeff Arevalo, Ben Atkind, Rick Mitarotonda and Trevor Weekz.

Last night was majestical! Thank you for making our @RedRocksCO debut a night we won't forget ❤️ We'll see you soon 😉🎄 pic.twitter.com/dXNHxlKHt9 — Goose (@goosetheband) August 19, 2022

