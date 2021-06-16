Grace Potter to play Red Rocks concert this summer

Concert announcements are picking up as venues such as Red Rocks reopen in time for summer.

MORRISON, Colo. — Grace Potter — described by as "one of the greatest living voices in rock today" by Spin — is set to bring her new tour to Colorado this summer.

Potter announced on Monday a new concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre scheduled for June 16, 2021.

Tickets for Potter's all-ages concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7 at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. Prices range from $55 to $80.

"This whole tour is bringing me back to my roots," said Potter on Twitter. "I’m connecting with the audience in new and profound ways. These shows are not just performances; they are conversations. This is why I got into music."

A three-time Grammy Award nominated singer-songwriter, Potter has played Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Rock in Rio festivals. She has shared the stage with The Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Robert Plant, the Allman Brothers, Neil Young, Jackson Browne, Mavis Staples and The Roots.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue has the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

