DENVER — Denver's newest music venue will open in August with a trio of concerts.

The Mission Ballroom, a 60,000-square-foot concert space in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood, will hold its grand opening on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

The venue will be located along Brighton Boulevard, between 40th and 43rd Streets, at North Wynkoop, a new 14-acre mixed-use project.

The Lumineers are set to officially open the venue on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

“What an honor to be the very first band to be playing this beautiful new venue!” said The Lumineers, in a news release.

Trey Anastasio Band will perform Friday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 10.

"I love the idea of a venue being built from scratch by people who care so deeply about the live music experience. I'm honored and excited to be one of the first artists to break it in," said Trey Anastasio, in a news release.

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will co-headline a concert on Monday, Aug. 12.

Concert promoter AEG Presents Rocky Mountains says the Mission Ballroom will accommodate 2,200 to 3,950 guests, allowing at least half of the capacity to have access to seating.

“Mission Ballroom was designed with three core components that up to this point have not been fully integrated together in the club concert experience in the United States: flexibility in capacities, unrivaled sightlines, and state-of-the-art in-house sound and lighting. Fans and the bands will love it,” said Chuck Morris, CEO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, in a news release.

AEG Presents has also announced a new ticketing program for the new venue called "Mission Fair Ticketing."

The system, designed to give equal access for tickets to all fans, will utilize a registration system. AEG Presents said automated ticket-buying programs and ticket brokers will be unable to buy blocks of tickets.

AEG Presents stated the "cutting-edge method is accessible and straightforward, and more fair than traditional ticketing platforms," adding that there will be no specific time and place one must be to buy a ticket, guests will not have to constantly refresh a web browser, nor stand in line.

"Everyone who wants a ticket has an equal chance of obtaining one, and the process is user-friendly," the concert promoter noted.

Not all events at Mission Ballroom will use the Mission Fair Ticketing system and shows using it will be clearly noted.

For Mission Ballroom Opening Weekend Tickets:

Ticketing begins on Tuesday, March 19 at 8 a.m.

Fans have until Sunday, March 24 at noon to request tickets

Ticket requests are processed in random order

Guests can request up to 4 tickets per show

Purchasers will be notified by Thursday, March 28 if their orders can be processed

Everyone has an equal chance of being selected

There are no presales

Any tickets unsold/unrequested are put on to standard AXS ticketing page on Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

