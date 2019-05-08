GREELEY, Colo — The Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra has unveiled its 2019-20 concert season, "Frontiers: Discovering Land, Sea, Sky, Space, and Beyond."

The season aims to "take audiences on a thrilling adventure to the coldest, darkest reaches of our oceans, explore the sounds of our galaxy, avoid the vicious appetites of dinosaurs, and everything in between," according to the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra (GPO).

The Greeley Philharmonic's 109th season begins Friday, Sept. 27 with "Journey Through Land and Sky" featuring selections from Tchaikovsky, John Williams, and Beethoven.

Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra 2019-20:

September 27 - Journey Through Land and Sky

October 18 - Jurassic World in Concert

November 15 - Space: The Symphonic Frontier

December 7 - Poinsettia Pops

December 12 - Christmas Brass

February 7 - Shrek: The Musical

March 6 - The Music of John Denver

May 1 - Bon Voyage: The Season Finale

Getty Images/iStockphoto

“The GPO is blending classical masterpieces with modern popular music, from country western to film scores," said Executive Director Nick Kenny. "There will be a musical selection for every audience member through our efforts to entertain, educate, and engage our concertgoers. Our concerts are for everyone – come dressed up for a night out or relax in jeans and a t-shirt after a long week of work.”

Greeley Philharmonic music director finalists Adam Flatt and Scott O’Neil will each conduct two concerts during the 2019-20 concert season. Guest conductors include Nicholas Gilmore, Dr. Ken Singleton, and Dr. Galen Darrough.

Ticket information can be found at GreeleyPhil.org or 970-356-5000.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS