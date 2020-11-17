Greeley Stampede announces 2021 concert lineup

The Greeley Stampede's 2021 Superstars Series lineup includes Dwight Yoakam, Brett Young, Jon Pardi and more.

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Stampede has unveiled its 2021 concert schedule.

The 2021 Superstars Series lineup at the Greeley Stampede will feature headliners Dwight Yoakam, Brett Young, Jon Pardi, 3 Doors Down and HARDY.

TobyMac will headline the 2021 Greeley Stampede Faith and Family Night concert.

The 99th annual Greeley Stampede opens Wednesday, June 23 and runs through Sunday, July 4, 2021.

“While we hope that next year’s event will be back to normal, we are expecting some restrictions including a reduced capacity,” said Greeley Stampede General Manager Justin Watada.

Organizers said the Greeley Stampede "will follow local and state government COVID guidelines as the health and safety of the community, guests, volunteers and staff is a top priority."

2021 Greeley Stampede Superstars Concert Series

Friday, June 25 — Brett Young with Ian Munsick

Saturday, June 26 — 3 Doors Down with Ayron Jones

Sunday, June 27 — TobyMac

Thursday, July 1 — Dwight Yoakam with Casey James Prestwood

Friday, July 2 — Jon Pardi with Tyler Walker

Saturday, July 3 — HARDY and Lauren Alaina

Tickets for the Greeley Stampede will go on sale in early 2021.

The Greeley Stampede is offering Early Access gift cards for the holiday season which will give the purchaser or gift receiver an opportunity to purchase event tickets before they are available to the general public. Gift cards are available now through Dec. 23 in increments of $25.

“We know a lot of guests who usually purchase Stampede tickets for holiday gifts,” said Watada. “The Early Access gift cards is an opportunity for guests to skip the line to have a better chance at getting the seats they want when tickets are available.”

Gift cards can be redeemed for event tickets including rodeo, concert and Colorado’s most affordable entertainment, the SuperStars Series Concert Package. Early Access Gift Cards are only available through the Greeley Stampede ticket office by calling 970-356-7787 or visiting 600 N 14th Ave.

