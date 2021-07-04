Greeley Stampede announces 2021 concert lineup

The Greeley Stampede's 2021 Superstars Series lineup includes Dwight Yoakam, Dylan Scott, 3 Doors Down and more.

GREELEY, Colo. — Prepare yourself for summer nights, rodeos, concerts and funnel cakes — the 99th annual Greeley Stampede is just two months away.

The Greeley Stampede has announced its full 2021 concert schedule and tickets are about to go on sale.

The 2021 Superstars Series lineup at the Greeley Stampede will feature performers Dwight Yoakam, Dylan Scott, 3 Doors Down, HARDY and Lauren Alaina. TobyMac will headline the 2021 Greeley Stampede Faith and Family Night concert.

The 99th annual Greeley Stampede opens Thursday, June 24 and runs through Sunday, July 4, 2021.

“Our concerts are a great way to bring the community together,” said Greeley Stampede General Manager Justin Watada. “The concerts are very affordable with quality entertainment and we always try to have something for everyone. The Stampede arena is the best outdoor venue for live music and rodeo to enjoy with your friends.”

2021 Greeley Stampede Superstars Concert Series

Saturday, June 26 — 3 Doors Down with Romero

Sunday, June 27 — TobyMac with Face Vocal Band

Thursday, July 1 — Dwight Yoakam with Ian Munsick

Friday, July 2 — Dylan Scott with Ingrid Andress

Saturday, July 3 — HARDY and Lauren Alaina

The popular SuperStars Concert Series ticket package will be available this year, while supplies last, beginning Monday, May 3.

“You can’t find a better deal than the concert series package,” said Watada. “For one low price of $100 - $125, you get a ticket to all five of the SuperStars Concert Series. That’s five concerts for the price of one at a lot of venues.”

Individual concert tickets will be available beginning Monday, May 10 at TicketsWest outlets and GreeleyStampede.org.

Along with the SuperStars Concert Series, tickets to the PRCA ProRodeo Series presented by JBS, PRCA Xtreme Bulls, American Bull Fighting and Demolition Derby will be available as well as carnival season passes.

“We greatly appreciate everyone’s continued support and patience as our situation to host the community celebration continues to evolve,” said Watada. “We know that this will be a modified event this year, and we are updating our plan constantly to safely host the Stampede.”

The festival, which was canceled in 2020, celebrates all things Greeley with rodeos, concerts, carnival rides and games and a fireworks show on Independence Day.

The Greeley Stampede continues to work with state and local government to stay up-to-date on safe event guidelines and practices. Right now, the Greeley Stampede is planning to spread events around the park more to promote social distancing, schedule additional cleaning of high traffic areas and will have hand sanitizing stations throughout the park.

More information on guidelines will be available closer to the event.

