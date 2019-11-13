GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Stampede has unveiled its 2020 concert lineup.

The 2020 SuperStars Series lineup at the Greeley Stampede includes Chris Young, Brett Young, Jon Pardi, and LOCASH & Phil Vassar, with an additional act to be announced at a later date.

Lecrae will headline the 2020 Greeley Stampede Faith and Family Night concert.

The 99th annual Greeley Stampede opens Wednesday, June 24 and runs through Sunday, July 5, 2020.

2020 Greeley Stampede SuperStars Concert Series

Friday, June 26 - Chris Young

Saturday, June 27 - TBA

Sunday, June 28 - Lecrae

Thursday, July 2 - Brett Young

Friday, July 3 - LOCASH & Phil Vassar

Saturday, July 4 - Jon Pardi

Ticket packages with all five concerts go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. at GreeleyStampede.org, TicketsWest.com, the Stampede Ticket Office in Island Grove Park, any Colorado King Soopers location or by phone at 866-464-2626 and 970-356-7787.

Individual concert tickets go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

PRCA Pro Rodeo Series, Demolition Derby, PRCA Xtreme Bulls, and American Bull Fighting passes will be available Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

One more concert headliner, the opening acts, and the headliners for the Park Stage will be announced at a later date.

