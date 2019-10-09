COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Three of rock music's biggest acts are teaming for a stadium tour that will visit the Centennial State in 2020.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer will bring "The Hella Mega Tour" to Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Tickets for the Colorado concert go on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

American Express Card Members will have pre-sale ticket access beginning Monday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m.

The Hella Mega Tour will launch in Paris in June 2020 before visiting cities across Europe. The tour will visit 20 North American cities including stops at Dodger Stadium, Wrigley Field, Citi Field, Fenway Park and more.

In celebration of the tour announcement, all three bands have announced new singles and new albums. Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer will all perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with new music this week.

Green Day's new album “Father Of All…” is set to be released February 7, 2020. Fall Out Boy has announced their "Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die - Volume Two" will come out November 15. Weezer's new album, "Van Weezer," is expected in May 2020.

Patrick Stump, left, and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy perform at the Bunbury Music Festival on Friday, May 31, 2019, in Cincinnati.

The Hella Mega Tour will be presented by Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Concert-goers will see and experience the brand's newest motorcycles, including the fully-electric LiveWire and electric bicycles.

“Harley-Davidson and rock & roll have been synonymous throughout history,” said Neil Grimmer, President of Brand for the Harley-Davidson Motor Company. “So it’s only natural for Harley to present the most epic, full throttle rock tour in history!”

