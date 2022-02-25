Greensky Bluegrass announces 4 Colorado concerts

Greensky Bluegrass will perform four nights this summer across Colorado.

MORRISON, Colo. — Bluegrass rock band Greensky Bluegrass has announced a four-night run of Colorado concerts in September.

The band will play a pair of concerts at Dillon Amphitheater followed by two shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Greensky Bluegrass' Dillon Amphitheater shows are set for Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Thursday, Sept. 15. General admission tickets are on sale at AXS.com for $50.

The band will play Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17.

Two-day Red Rocks passes are $100, reserved seats are $75 and general admission tickets are $55 to $60, plus applicable service charges, at AXS.com.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

