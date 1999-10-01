Greta Van Fleet announces Ball Arena concert

The "Starcatcher World Tour" will include support from Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy, and Black Honey.

DENVER — Greta Van Fleet announced Tuesday morning it will hit the road for the "Starcatcher World Tour."

The Grammy Award-winning rock band will launch the massive world tour in Nashville on July 24, before stopping at Madison Square Garden in New York, The Forum in Los Angeles, London’s OVO Arena Wembley, and more.

The tour will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on July 31.

The "Starcatcher World Tour" will include support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy, and Black Honey.

Greta Van Fleet will also tour throughout Europe, with international stops in Germany, Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam, and more.

Tickets will be available for an Electric Tomb presale starting Wednesday, April 19, at 10 a.m. in the United States and Europe. The general ticket sale starts Friday, April 21, at 10 a.m.

Greta Van Fleet will release its third studio album, "Starcatcher," on July 21.

“We didn’t really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual,” said Greta Van Fleet guitarist Jake Kiszka. “If anything, the record is our perspective, and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians.”

We are thrilled to announce the Starcatcher World Tour with special guests @officialkaleo, Surf Curse, @MtJoyBand, & @BLACKHONEYUK: https://t.co/3O3U4d45iM



Tickets available Friday at 10AM local time. Join the Electric Tomb for early access: https://t.co/f6dtmymwkH pic.twitter.com/fRgcVBMEQ8 — Greta Van Fleet (@GretaVanFleet) April 18, 2023

GRETA VAN FLEET LIVE

May 5-7—Atlanta, GA—Shaky Knees Festival

May 5-7—Memphis, TN— Beale Street Music Festival

July 24—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena*

July 27—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena*

July 28—Houston, TX—Toyota Center*

July 31—Denver, CO—Ball Arena*

August 2—Salt Lake City, UT—Vivint Arena*

August 4—Seattle, WA—Climate Pledge Arena*

August 5—Portland, OR—Veterans Memorial Coliseum*

August 8—Oakland, CA—Oakland Arena*

August 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Kia Forum*

August 12—Las Vegas, NV—T-Mobile Arena*

September 3—St. Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center†

September 6—Chicago, IL—Allstate Arena†

September 8—Detroit, MI—Little Caesars Arena†

September 11—Washington DC—Capital One Arena†

September 12—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden†

September 15—Boston, MA—TD Garden†

September 16-17—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea Hear Now Festival 2023

September 19—Philadelphia, PA—Wells Fargo Center†

September 22—Indianapolis, IN—Gainbridge Fieldhouse†

September 23—Cleveland, OH—Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse†

November 6—Hamburg, Germany—Sporthalle^

November 8—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Ziggo Dome^

November 9—Paris, France—Accor Arena^

November 12—Brussels, Belgium—Forest National^

November 14—London, UK—OVO Arena Wembley^

November 16—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena^

November 19—Manchester, UK—AO Arena^

November 20—Glasgow, UK—OVO Hydro^

November 26—Copenhagen, Denmark—Forum+

November 28—Munich, Germany—Zenith+

November 30—Bologna, Italy—Unipol Arena+

December 3—Barcelona, Spain—Sant Jordi Club+

December 4—Madrid, Spain—WiZink Center+

December 6—Lisbon, Portugal—Campo Pequeno+

September 20, 2024—Mexico City, Mexico —Foro Sol~

September 27, 2024—Mexico City, Mexico —Foro Sol~





*with Kaleo

†with Surf Curse

^with Mt. Joy

+with Black Honey

~as part of Metallica: M72 World Tour

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

