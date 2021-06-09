'We're back': Guns N' Roses return to Colorado this summer

The rock and roll legends will perform at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in August.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Guns N’ Roses will stop in Colorado this summer as part of their rescheduled worldwide stadium tour.

Lead singer Axl Rose, guitarist Slash, bass player Duff McKagan and keyboardist Dizzy Reed will perform at Dick's Sporting Good Park in Commerce City on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

Guns N’ Roses' tour, which had been scheduled for 2020, will have rescheduled dates starting July 31 as well as new dates including a just-announced stop at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tickets for last year's show at Dick's Sporting Goods Park will be honored at the new date. Tickets are also on sale at Ticketmaster.com.

Mammoth WVH will open the Colorado concert for Guns N’ Roses.

Tickets for the 2021 Tour, on sale at noon local time. We can’t Fn wait ⚡https://t.co/h6944iWjQJ pic.twitter.com/4FhOfxYoI7 — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) June 4, 2021

Guns N’ Roses is expected to play hits from their vast catalogue, including “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and “November Rain," according to music promoter Live Nation.

In 2016, the band thrilled fans around the world after revealing they were reuniting for their now historic "Not In This Lifetime Tour," which also stopped in Colorado in 2017.

