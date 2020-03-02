COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Guns N’ Roses will stop in Colorado this summer as part of their 2020 worldwide stadium tour.

Lead singer Axl Rose, guitarist Slash, bass player Duff McKagan and keyboardist Dizzy Reed will perform at Dick's Sporting Good Park in Commerce City on July 29.

The band is expected to play hits from their vast catalogue, including “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and “November Rain," according to music promoter Live Nation.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets starting Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 12 p.m. until Thursday, Feb. 6 a 10 p.m. through Citi Entertainment.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting Friday, Feb. 7 at 12 p.m. at LiveNation.com.

Courtesy Live Nation

The Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour kicks off this March in Mexico City.

In 2016, the band thrilled fans around the world after revealing they were reuniting for their now historic Not In This Lifetime Tour, which also stopped in Colorado.

RELATED: Guns N' Roses sues brewery over its 'Guns 'N' Rosé' beer

RELATED: Mile High stadium is in the concert business

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide