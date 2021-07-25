Guster, Colorado Symphony team for Red Rocks concert

"Coming out of covidtirement to play the biggest show of our lives," said Guster.

MORRISON, Colo. — Rock band Guster has announced it is coming out of "covidtirement" to play a performance at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre with the Colorado Symphony.

The concert will take place Sunday, July 25, 2021 with special guests The Lone Below.

"This is a dream come true," said Guster. "Bucket list stuff. Beyond."

Tickets for the performance go on sale Thursday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Tickets range from $46.50 to $65 plus applicable service charges.

A ticket presale begins Monday, May 24 at GusterontheRocks.com.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue will increase capacity to 6,300 on Saturday, May 22. Concerts and events happening after June 21 will be sold at full capacity, which is 9,545 people.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

