DENVER — The lineup of one of Colorado's most eagerly anticipated annual events has been announced.

Daryl Hall & John Oates will be joined by Squeeze and KT Tunstall at the KOOL Koncert 2020 at Pepsi Center on Sunday, June 14.

The Denver concert will be part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' 32-date North American summer tour.

Tickets for the Pepsi Center performance go on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at PepsiCenter.com and LiveNation.com.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. CitiEntertainment.com.

RELATED: Lady Antebellum announces Fiddler's Green concert

“Can’t wait to get out there and have some fun playing with my friends to all of my friends,” said Hall.

"I’m really looking forward to a big time 2020 tour!” said Oates. “Having KT Tunstall and Squeeze on the bill with us is just gonna make for an amazing night of music. Can’t wait to see you all on the road."

"How did I get so lucky!” said KT Tunstall. “I’m going on a grand adventure across the United States this summer with my legendary friends Hall & Oates, along with incredible Squeeze. Just to see this show is a thrill … being on the tour … talk about making my dreams come true ... (Go on, you know you wanna sing it). Come and join us for a show!”

Hall & Oates have “sold more albums than any other duo in music history,” according to a press release from Live Nation.

RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2020?

The 2018 KOOL Koncert featured Rick Springfield, Loverboy, Gin Blossoms and Tommy Tutone, while the 2019 edition brought Heart, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Elle King to Denver.

RELATED: Here's who is playing Denver's Mission Ballroom in 2020

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide