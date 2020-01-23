MORRISON, Colo. — Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Halsey has announced a second show at Red Rocks this summer after her first concert sold out.

Halsey will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, July 28, in addition to her previously-announced Monday, July 27 show.

Tickets to the new "Manic World Tour" Colorado concert go on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

The concert's supporting acts will be blackbear and PVRIS.

Halsey is scheduled to perform as musical guest on Saturday Night Live (SNL) on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 9:30 p.m. on 9NEWS, alongside host Adam Driver.

Halsey previously pulled double duty — host and musical guest — on SNL in February 2019 and was a musical guest in January 2018.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

