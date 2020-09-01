MORRISON, Colo. — Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Halsey will bring her "Manic World Tour" to Colorado this summer.

Halsey will be joined by blackbear and PVRIS at a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, July 27.

Tickets for the performance go on sale Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access from Monday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. CitiEntertainment.com.

All tickets for the North American concerts will include a CD copy of Halsey’s third studio album, Manic, set for release on Friday, Jan. 17.

Halsey is scheduled to perform as musical guest on Saturday Night Live (SNL) on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 9:30 p.m. on 9NEWS, alongside host Adam Driver.

Halsey previously pulled double duty — host and musical guest — on SNL in February 2019 and was a musical guest in January 2018.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, Colorado, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2, and Sting.

