x
Colorado Music

Halsey adds another show after Red Rocks sellout

Following the sellout of the Red Rocks show on Halsey’s Love and Power tour, another date has been added.

MORRISON, Colo. — Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Halsey has announced a second show at Red Rocks this summer after her first concert sold out.

Halsey will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 7, in addition to her previously-announced July 6 show.

The new concert will also include support from The Marías and Abby Roberts.

Tickets for the newly-added Red Rocks show go on sale Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com

"OK so Red Rocks already sold out, but it's one of my favorite venues... should we add another one?" teased Halsey on Twitter.

Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

RELATED: Who's playing Red Rocks in 2022?

Halsey's Love and Power Tour

  • 5/17/2022   West Palm Beach, FL
  • 5/19/2022   Tampa, FL
  • 5/21/2022    Gulf Shores, FL
  • 5/24/2022    Nashville, TN
  • 5/27/2022    Charlotte, NC
  • 5/29/2022    Detroit, MI
  • 6/1/2022      Boston, MA
  • 6/3/2022      Cleveland, OH
  • 6/5/2022      Toronto, OH
  • 6/8/2022      Columbia, MD
  • 6/11/2022     New York, NY
  • 6/16/2022     Seattle, WA
  • 6/18/2022     Portland, OR
  • 6/21/2022     Los Angeles, CA
  • 6/24/2022     Mountain View, CA
  • 6/26/2022     Phoenix, AZ
  • 6/28/2022     Dallas, TX
  • 6/30/2022     Atlanta, GA
  • 7/2/2022       Milwaukee, WI
  • 7/3/2022       Chicago, IL
  • 7/6/2022       Denver, CO
  • 7/7/2022       Denver, CO
  • 7/9/2022       Irvine, CA

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Halsey arrives at the premiere of "Sing 2" on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

