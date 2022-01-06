Halsey adds another show after Red Rocks sellout

Following the sellout of the Red Rocks show on Halsey’s Love and Power tour, another date has been added.

MORRISON, Colo. — Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Halsey has announced a second show at Red Rocks this summer after her first concert sold out.

Halsey will perform at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 7, in addition to her previously-announced July 6 show.

The new concert will also include support from The Marías and Abby Roberts.

Tickets for the newly-added Red Rocks show go on sale Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

"OK so Red Rocks already sold out, but it's one of my favorite venues... should we add another one?" teased Halsey on Twitter.

Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Halsey's Love and Power Tour

5/17/2022 West Palm Beach, FL

5/19/2022 Tampa, FL

5/21/2022 Gulf Shores, FL

5/24/2022 Nashville, TN

5/27/2022 Charlotte, NC

5/29/2022 Detroit, MI

6/1/2022 Boston, MA

6/3/2022 Cleveland, OH

6/5/2022 Toronto, OH

6/8/2022 Columbia, MD

6/11/2022 New York, NY

6/16/2022 Seattle, WA

6/18/2022 Portland, OR

6/21/2022 Los Angeles, CA

6/24/2022 Mountain View, CA

6/26/2022 Phoenix, AZ

6/28/2022 Dallas, TX

6/30/2022 Atlanta, GA

7/2/2022 Milwaukee, WI

7/3/2022 Chicago, IL

7/6/2022 Denver, CO

7/7/2022 Denver, CO

7/9/2022 Irvine, CA

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

