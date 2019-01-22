GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — It's simple, really: On July 19, 2019, M.C. Hammer will be joined by Sir Mix-A-Lot, Sisqo, Biz Markie, 2 Live Crew and the Funky Bunch for a show at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village.

Doors are at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts an hour later. Tickets can be found online but don't go on sale until 10 a.m. Jan. 25.

Fans of these performers will, of course, know M.C. Hammer's perennial '80s hip hop hit "U Can't Touch This;" they'll also know Sir Mix-A-Lot from eternal classic "Baby Got Back;" Sisqo's 1999 JAM "Thong Song;" Biz Markie's "Just a Friend" will definitely be heard; 2 Live Crew's... well, not very many of their songs are even remotely appropriate - and founder Fresh Ice Kid passed away at 53 in 2017... but here's "Do Wah Diddy" anyway (parental discretion obviously advised); and lastly, the Funky Bunch's iconic "Good Vibrations" - but don't expect to see Mark Wahlberg with them... most likely anyway.

Ticket prices start at just under $20 for general admission (plus fees) and about $90 for reserved seats (plus fees).

