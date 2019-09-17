DENVER — Pop rock band Hanson is set to bring its "Wintry Mix Tour" to the Centennial State this fall.
Alice 105.9's "Alice in Wonderland" concert will see Hanson, Paul McDonald and Joshua & the Holy Rollers perform at Denver's Ogden Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 5.
Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. General admission tickets are $40 plus fees. Hanson.net ticket resales begin Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.
Hanson, known for their 90s hit "MMMBop," say they'll be playing new music, old favorites, and Christmas classics.
McDonald, who placed 8th on American Idol in 2011, was previously the lead singer of the band The Grand Magnolias.
RELATED: 'MMMbop'-ers Hanson are touring and 11-year-old me is giddy
RELATED: Channel 93.3 'Not So Silent Night' lineup unveiled
RELATED: 'Miss Saigon' opens at Denver Performing Arts Complex
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories from 9NEWS