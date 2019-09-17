DENVER — Pop rock band Hanson is set to bring its "Wintry Mix Tour" to the Centennial State this fall.

Alice 105.9's "Alice in Wonderland" concert will see Hanson, Paul McDonald and Joshua & the Holy Rollers perform at Denver's Ogden Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 5.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. General admission tickets are $40 plus fees. Hanson.net ticket resales begin Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m.

Hanson, known for their 90s hit "MMMBop," say they'll be playing new music, old favorites, and Christmas classics.

McDonald, who placed 8th on American Idol in 2011, was previously the lead singer of the band The Grand Magnolias.

RELATED: 'MMMbop'-ers Hanson are touring and 11-year-old me is giddy

RELATED: Channel 93.3 'Not So Silent Night' lineup unveiled

From left, Isaac Hanson, Taylor Hanson, and Zac Hanson arrive at the LA Premiere of "The Hangover: Part III" at the Westwood Village Theatre on Monday, May 20, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

RELATED: 'Miss Saigon' opens at Denver Performing Arts Complex

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories from 9NEWS