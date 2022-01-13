Hanson celebrates 30th anniversary with massive tour, new album

DENVER — Pop-rock trio Hanson is back with a new album and world tour as the group begins its 30th year as a band.
The "Red Green Blue World Tour" is scheduled to kick off in Europe in June before visiting the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand this year.
The tour will make a Denver stop at Paramount Theatre on Friday, Sept. 9.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, Jan. 20 at hansen.net. Citi cardmembers will have presale ticket access from Tuesday, Jan. 18 until Wednesday, Jan. 19 at citientertainment.com.
The band’s first major tour since 2019, the trek will feature the premiere of 15 songs from Hanson's new album "Red Green Blue" as well as a career-spanning setlists of fan favorites.
As Hanson reaches a milestone of 30 years performing together, a third of the new album — set to be released May 20 — is written and produced by each brother (Taylor’s Red, Isaac’s Green and Zac’s Blue).
"Going into our 30th year as a band we felt like it was imperative we continue to tell our story like only we can, and telling stories in ways that will continue to challenge us to grow and give people new reasons to listen," said Isaac Hanson. "'Red Green Blue' is about sharing what has made us a band that has been able to weather so many storms."
"Our love and respect for [producer] Jim Scott has only grown since we first met 20 years ago," said Taylor Hanson. "He has been behind some of our favorite albums, so it’s an absolute joy to have finally made a project together."
"We have had a long friendship and deep connection with David [Garza] since our early days as a band," said Zac Hanson. "We could not have had a better musical collaborator for this milestone project."
The band became popular in the late 1990s with their hit "MMMbop" off their 1997 debut album Middle of Nowhere.
They have gone on to release ten studio albums.
2022 RED GREEN BLUE WORLD TOUR
JUNE
- 8 - Helsinki FINLAND - House of Culture
- 10 - Stockholm SWEDEN - Berns
- 12 - Oslo NORWAY - Vulkan Arena
- 13 - Goteborg SWEDEN - Pustervik
- 14 - Kolding DENMARK - Godset
- 16 - Hamburg GERMANY - Mojo
- 17 - Koln GERMANY - Gloria
- 18 - Munich GERMANY - Strom
- 20 - Milan ITALY - Magazzini Generali
- 22 - Paris FRANCE - La Cigale
- 23 - Brussels BELGIUM - AB
- 24 - Amsterdam NETHERLANDS - Melkweg
- 26 - Nottingham UK - Rock City
- 28 - Glasgow UK - SWG3 Galvanisers
- 29 - Manchester UK - O2 Ritz
- 30 - London UK - Roundhouse
JULY
- 2 - Bristol UK - O2 Academy
- 3 - Leeds UK - University - Stylus
- 12 - Houston TX - House of Blues
- 14 - New Orleans LA - The Joy Theater
- 15 - Nashville TN - Ryman Auditorium
- 16 - Atlanta GA - The Eastern
- 17 - St Petersburg FL - Jannus Live
- 19 - Birmingham AL - Alabama Theater
- 20 - Raleigh NC - The Ritz
- 22 - Richmond VA - The National
- 23 - Silver Spring MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
- 24 - Philadelphia PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
- 26 - Pittsburgh PA - Palace Theatre
- 28 - Albany NY - Empire Live
- 29 - Boston MA - House of Blues
- 30 - Hampton Beach NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
- 31 - New York NY - The Beacon Theatre
AUGUST
- 2 - Montreal QC - Corona Theatre
- 3 - Toronto ON - Danforth Music Hall
- 5 - Elizabeth IN - Ceasers Event Center
- 6 - Cleveland OH - Agora Theatre
- 7 - Detroit MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
- 9 - Grand Rapids MI - 20 Monroe Live
- 10 - Indianapolis IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
- 12 - St Louis MO - The Pageant
- 13 - Chicago IL - Aragon Ballroom
- 14 - Madison WI - The Sylvee
- 16 - Springfield MO - Gillioz Theatre
- 18 - Council Bluffs IA - Stir Cove at Harrah's
- 19 - Minneapolis MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
- 20 - Fargo ND - Fargo Brewing Company Outdoors
- 21 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theater
- 23 - Calgary AB - The Palace Theatre
- 24 - Edmonton AB - Midway
- 26 - Vancouver BC - The Vogue Theatre
- 27 - Seattle WA - The Moore
- 28 - Portland OR - Crystal Ballroom
- 30 - San Francisco CA - The Fillmore
- 31 - Anaheim CA - House of Blues
SEPTEMBER
- 2 - Los Angeles CA - Ace Theatre
- 3 - San Diego CA - Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay
- 4 - Phoenix AZ - The Van Buren
- 6 - Las Vegas NV - Brooklyn Bowl
- 7 - Salt Lake City UT - The Depot
- 9 - Denver CO - Paramount Theatre
- 10 - Kansas City MO - Uptown Theatre
- 11 - Wichita KS - Cotillion Ballroom
- 13 - Austin TX - Emo's
- 14 - Dallas TX - House of Blues
- 25 - Mexico City MEXICO - BlackBerry
- 27 - Guadalajara MEXICO - Teatro Diana
- 28 - Leon MEXICO - Foro de Lago
- 29 - Queretaro MEXICO - Teatro Metropolitan
OCTOBER
- 1 - Monterrey MEXICO - Pabellon M
- 4 - Santiago CHILE - Teatro Coliseo
- 6 - Buenos Aires ARGENTINA - Teatro Gran Rivadavia
- 8 - Montevideo URUGUAY - La Trastienda
- 11 - Porto Alegre BRAZIL - Teatro Bourbon Country
- 12 - Curitiba BRAZIL - Live Curitiba
- 14 - Ribeirão Preto BRAZIL - Arena Eurobike
- 15 - Sao Paulo BRAZIL - Espaco Das Americas
- 16 - Uberlandia BRAZIL - Arena Sabiazinho
- 19 - Brasilia BRAZIL - Centro de Convencoes Ulyess Guimaraes
- 21 - Rio de Janeiro BRAZIL - Qualistage
November 2022 dates in Australia to be announced later this spring. Visit hanson.net for more info and tickets.
