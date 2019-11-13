DENVER — Harry Styles will make a stop in Denver next year as part of a huge world tour in 2020.

Styles will bring his "Love on Tour"' to Pepsi Center on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

The tour is in support of his upcoming album Fine Line, which will be released on Dec. 13.

Singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis will be joining Styles for the U.S. and Canada run of the tour, which goes from June 26 to Sept. 5.

Fans can register with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for early ticket access through Saturday, Nov. 15 at 10 p.m. online. The Verified Fan presale will begin Monday, Nov.18 at 10 a.m. local time.

American Express Card members can purchase tickets before the general public on beginning on Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public for all dates on Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

Each ticket purchased online also comes with a CD copy of Fine Line. One dollar per ticket will be allocated to various local charities, according to concert promoter Live Nation.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, Styles will be puling double duty on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. He's set to host for the first time and will perform music from the new album, including the television performance debut of “Lights Up.”

RELATED: Camila Cabello announces Pepsi Center concert

RELATED: 6 classic episodes of ‘The Twilight Zone’ coming to Denver area theaters on Thursday

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

