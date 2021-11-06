Harry Styles announces new date for Ball Arena show

The pop star will bring his 'Love on Tour 2021' to Denver on Sep. 7 after it was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic.

DENVER — Harry Styles will come to Denver as part of a nationwide tour in 2021.

For the first time Styles will preform songs from his album Fine Line, released in Dec. 2019, live in front of fans.

Singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis will be joining Styles for the U.S. and Canada run of the tour, which goes from Sep. 4 to Nov. 20.

Video above from June: Ball Arena sells out for the first time since name change.

According to Ticketmaster, all tickets for the concert are currently sold out.

The concert was originally scheduled for Aug. 2020, but the tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

LOVE ON TOUR will be going out across the USA this September and I could not be more excited for these shows. As always, the well-being of my fans, band, and crew, is my top priority. pic.twitter.com/6VWHxrfrGK — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 14, 2021

Ball Arena is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth. The venue opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999.

The arena, which opened with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion, seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Pepsi Center hosts more than 250 events each year.

