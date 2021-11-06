Harry Styles announces new date for Ball Arena show

DENVER — Harry Styles will come to Denver as part of a nationwide tour in 2021.
For the first time Styles will preform songs from his album Fine Line, released in Dec. 2019, live in front of fans.
Singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis will be joining Styles for the U.S. and Canada run of the tour, which goes from Sep. 4 to Nov. 20.
Video above from June: Ball Arena sells out for the first time since name change.
According to Ticketmaster, all tickets for the concert are currently sold out.
The concert was originally scheduled for Aug. 2020, but the tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ball Arena is home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth. The venue opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999.
The arena, which opened with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion, seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Pepsi Center hosts more than 250 events each year.
