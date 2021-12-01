x
Colorado Music

Red Rocks' calendar grows with The Head and the Heart

Music fans around the world are excited for the 2022 concert season, as even more artists return to live touring.

MORRISON, Colo. — Next summer's Red Rocks concert calendar continues to grow.

Folk band The Head and the Heart has booked a concert at the iconic Colorado music venue on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

Tickets for the band's return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre are scheduled to go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices for the all-ages concert range from $55 to $90 plus service fees.

A ticket presale begins Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. via text at 206-339-3209.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Chris Zasche, from left, Tyler Williams, and Jonathan Russell of The Head and the Heart perform at the 2016 KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas at The Forum on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Inglewood, Calif.

