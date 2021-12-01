Red Rocks' calendar grows with The Head and the Heart

Music fans around the world are excited for the 2022 concert season, as even more artists return to live touring.

MORRISON, Colo. — Next summer's Red Rocks concert calendar continues to grow.

Folk band The Head and the Heart has booked a concert at the iconic Colorado music venue on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

Tickets for the band's return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre are scheduled to go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices for the all-ages concert range from $55 to $90 plus service fees.

A ticket presale begins Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. via text at 206-339-3209.

The Red Rocks 2022 concert schedule (announced so far) is steadily growing and even features some concerts postponed from 2020. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

The day we’ve all been waiting for…. We’re so happy to announce our return to Red Rocks!



Text us now at 𝟐𝟎𝟔-𝟑𝟑𝟗-𝟑𝟐𝟎𝟗 for access to the pre-sale that goes live tomorrow 12/1 @ 10am MT! Tickets are on sale to the public this Friday 12/3https://t.co/E9S98vbaXp pic.twitter.com/RFXotCCZwY — The Head & The Heart (@headandtheheart) November 30, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

