The Head and the Heart announces Red Rocks concert

The Head And The Heart will perform songs from every era and album.

DENVER — Next summer's Red Rocks concert calendar continues to grow.

Folk band The Head and the Heart has booked a concert at the iconic Colorado music venue on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Tickets for the band's return to Red Rocks Amphitheatre are scheduled to go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices for the all-ages concert range from $56 to $90 plus service fees.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, via text at 206-339-3209.

The band said Jonathan Russell, Josiah Johnson, Charity Rose Thielen, Chris Zasche, Tyler Williams, Matthew Gervais and Kenny Hensley will perform songs from every era and album.

Not only are we overjoyed to announce our return to Red Rocks on 6/29, we’ll also be bringing the full, original lineup! For the first time in nearly a decade, Jon, Josiah, Charity Rose, Chris, Tyler, Matty & Kenny will be taking the stage to perform songs from every album & era pic.twitter.com/ttITIR9zxD — The Head & The Heart (@headandtheheart) January 9, 2023

Text “RED ROCKS” to us at 𝟐𝟎𝟔-𝟑𝟑𝟗-𝟑𝟐𝟎𝟗 NOW to be added to our list for access to the pre-sale that goes live tomorrow, Tues 1/10 at 10am MT! This presale will run until Thurs 1/12 at 10pm.



Password will go out via text message at 8am MT tomorrow morning. — The Head & The Heart (@headandtheheart) January 9, 2023

The Red Rocks 2023 concert schedule announced so far is steadily growing. We will keep this concert schedule updated as the concert season approaches.

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

