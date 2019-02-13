DENVER — The lineup of one of Colorado's most eagerly anticipated annual events has been announced.

KOOL Koncert 2019 will bring Heart, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Elle King to Pepsi Center on Saturday, Aug. 31.

General ticket sales begin Friday, Feb. 15 at 10:00 a.m. at AltitudeTickets.com, LiveNation.com or by phone at 303-893-TIXS.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 14 at 10 p.m. at CitiPrivatePass.com.

Heart, with Ann and Nancy Wilson, is returning to the road for the first time in three years. The band's "Love Alive" tour will stop in 39 cities.

"It will be unlike any other Heart tour that has been. Some of the songs will be classic of course, but this tour will be a new animal," said Ann Wilson of Heart, in a news release.

