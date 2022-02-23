H.E.R. extends US tour, adds Denver concert

DENVER — Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. has extended her "Back of My Mind" tour for 19 more dates in 2022.
The new leg will bring H.E.R. to Denver's Bellco Theatre on Tuesday, April 19.
Tickets for the Colorado concert stop will go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.
"I've been so eager to connect with my fans this year, so it's great to get back on the road," said H.E.R. "Being on stage fuels me as a musician and I can't wait to feel that energy again!"
The tour dates come on the heels of H.E.R.'s previously announced supporting dates, where she will join Coldplay as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, her first-ever time playing stadiums.
H.E.R. kicked off 2021 by winning two Grammy Awards – Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe” and Best R&B Song for her contribution to Robert Glasper’s “Better Than I Imagined.”
She also won an Academy Award last year for her song “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah.”
Back Of My Mind Tour Dates
- 4/8 (Fri) – Waikiki Shell (Honolulu, HI)
- 4/14 (Thur) – WAMU Theater (Seattle, WA)
- 4/16 (Sat) – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center (Portland, OR)
- 4/19 (Tue) – Bellco Theatre (Denver, CO)
- 4/21 (Thurs) – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park (Austin, TX)
- 4/24 (Sun) – Champions Square (New Orleans, LA)
- 4/26 (Tues) – The Andrew J Brady Music Center (Cincinnati, OH)
- 4/29 (Fri) – The Armory (Minneapolis, MN)
- 5/1 (Sun) – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (Indianapolis, IN)
- 5/3 (Tue) – Starlight Theatre (Kansas City, MO)
- 5/4 (Wed) – Saint Louis Music Park (St. Louis, MO)
- 5/16 (Mon) – YouTube Theater (Los Angeles, CA)
- 6/2 (Thu) – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (Bridgeport, CT)
- 6/7 (Tues) – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion (Portsmouth, VA)
- 6/10 (Fri) – Live Oak Bank Pavilion (Wilmington, NC)
- 6/12 (Sun) Daily's Place (Jacksonville, FL)
- 6/16 (Thu) – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater (Tuscaloosa, AL)
- 6/18 (Sat) – Red Hat Amphitheater (Raleigh, NC)
- 6/19 (Sun) – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (Charlotte, NC)
