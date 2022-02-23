H.E.R. extends US tour, adds Denver concert

H.E.R. will also support Coldplay as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, her first-ever time playing stadiums.

DENVER — Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. has extended her "Back of My Mind" tour for 19 more dates in 2022.

The new leg will bring H.E.R. to Denver's Bellco Theatre on Tuesday, April 19.

Tickets for the Colorado concert stop will go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

"I've been so eager to connect with my fans this year, so it's great to get back on the road," said H.E.R. "Being on stage fuels me as a musician and I can't wait to feel that energy again!"

The tour dates come on the heels of H.E.R.'s previously announced supporting dates, where she will join Coldplay as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, her first-ever time playing stadiums.

H.E.R. kicked off 2021 by winning two Grammy Awards – Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe” and Best R&B Song for her contribution to Robert Glasper’s “Better Than I Imagined.”

She also won an Academy Award last year for her song “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

BACK OF MY MIND TOUR 2022!!!



Tickets on sale this Friday, February 25 at 10am local time. #BOMMTour pic.twitter.com/JlZGsGarLf — H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) February 22, 2022

Back Of My Mind Tour Dates

4/8 (Fri) – Waikiki Shell (Honolulu, HI)

4/14 (Thur) – WAMU Theater (Seattle, WA)

4/16 (Sat) – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center (Portland, OR)

4/19 (Tue) – Bellco Theatre (Denver, CO)

4/21 (Thurs) – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park (Austin, TX)

4/24 (Sun) – Champions Square (New Orleans, LA)

4/26 (Tues) – The Andrew J Brady Music Center (Cincinnati, OH)

4/29 (Fri) – The Armory (Minneapolis, MN)

5/1 (Sun) – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (Indianapolis, IN)

5/3 (Tue) – Starlight Theatre (Kansas City, MO)

5/4 (Wed) – Saint Louis Music Park (St. Louis, MO)

5/16 (Mon) – YouTube Theater (Los Angeles, CA)

6/2 (Thu) – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (Bridgeport, CT)

6/7 (Tues) – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion (Portsmouth, VA)

6/10 (Fri) – Live Oak Bank Pavilion (Wilmington, NC)

6/12 (Sun) Daily's Place (Jacksonville, FL)

6/16 (Thu) – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater (Tuscaloosa, AL)

6/18 (Sat) – Red Hat Amphitheater (Raleigh, NC)

6/19 (Sun) – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (Charlotte, NC)

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.