Hippo Campus announces Red Rocks concert

The first Red Rocks concert announcements are coming in for 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

MORRISON, Colo. — Hippo Campus is headed to Colorado in 2023.

The Minnesota-based rock band has announced a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Tuesday, May 2.

Hippo Campus will be joined by Gus Dapperton and Charly Bliss at the all-ages spring concert.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

"So incredibly excited to announce that we have a headline Red Rocks show coming next year," Hippo Campus said. "It’s been a dream of ours ever since Nathan and I drove 16 hours to Red Rocks in the summer of 2014 to see Gregory Alan Isakov open for Devotchka.

"It became hallowed ground to us, as I imagine it does with anyone lucky enough to see a show there. We are dizzy at the thought we’ll get to have a night of our own. We’re honored to share the stage with Gus Dapperton and Charly Bliss."

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.