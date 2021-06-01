Jammin' 101.5 announces Hot Summer Nights concert at Fiddler's Green

Funk band Zapp will be joined by Baby Bash, Frankie J and more this summer.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Jammin' 101.5 has announced a packed lineup for its Hot Summer Nights concert in Denver this summer.

Funk band Zapp will be joined by Evelyn "Champagne" King, Rose Royce, MC Magic, Baby Bash, Frankie J, Amanda Perez, Tierra and Malo at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

Tickets for the all-ages Hot Summer Nights show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4 at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849.

Ticket prices range from $37.50 to $79.50 plus applicable service charges.

The lineup for KS 107.5's annual Summer Jam was also announced Monday.

DaBaby will headline the summer festival at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

