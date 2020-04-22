Hudson Gardens cancels 2020 summer concert season

Hudson Gardens says "the difficult decisions we make today will result in a safer tomorrow."

LITTLETON, Colo. — Another blow has been dealt to Colorado's summer concert season.

The Hudson Gardens & Event Center has canceled the 2020 Summer Concert Series in its entirety.

“Normally, this would be the time when we would announce the lineup for our upcoming summer concerts," reads a statement from Hudson Gardens.

"However, as the circumstances arising from COVID-19 evolve, this is clearly the socially responsible and appropriate choice. The health of our patrons, artists, concert crew, and staff is paramount. We thank everyone who is continuing to do their part to mitigate this crisis. The difficult decisions we make today will result in a safer tomorrow."

More than one million fans have attended one of Hudson Gardens' summer concerts since 1999.

Seal, Styx, Melissa Etheridge, The Oak Ridge Boys, America, Howard Jones, Ozark Mountain Daredevils, and Super Diamond were among the performers in 2019.

For more information about all of Hudson Gardens’ events, visit HudsonGardens.org or call 303-797-8565. The Hudson Gardens & Event Center is located at 6115 South Santa Fe Dr. in Littleton.

