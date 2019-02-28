MORRISON, Colo. — I Prevail, Animals as Leaders, Issues and Justin Stone are set to perform at the annual KBPI Birthday Bash this summer.

The '107.9 KBPI Birthday Bash' will be held at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, May 13.

Tickets for the all-ages rock concert go on sale Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

Early-bird tickets will start at $28.50 while supplies last.

RELATED | Who's playing Red Rocks in 2019?

RELATED | Who's coming to Denver Pop Culture Con in 2019?

RELATED | Who's playing Fiddler's Green in 2019?

Steve Menoian of I Prevail performs at the Rock On The Range Music Festival at Mapfre Stadium on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Amy Harris/Invision/AP

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS