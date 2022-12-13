Ice Cube adds Colorado concert to US tour

Ice Cube is in a new hip-hop supergroup alongside Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Too Short.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Ice Cube is coming back to Colorado.

The hip-hop legend has announced a concert at Denver's Mission Ballroom on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Ice Cube will be joined by Westside Boogie and special guests at the show, one day after the famed 4/20 holiday.

Tickets for the 16-and-older Denver concert go on sale Friday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Ticket prices range from $60 to $100, plus applicable fees.

Last week, the hip-hop supergroup, Mount Westmore — comprised of Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, E-40, and Too Short — released its debut album.

The Mission Ballroom, which opened in August 2019, is located along Brighton Boulevard, between 40th and 43rd streets, at North Wynkoop, a new 14-acre mixed-use project in Denver's River North neighborhood.

Built and operated by concert promoter AEG Rocky Mountains, the creators of the Mission Ballroom say their goal was to make it the “best club this town’s ever seen.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.