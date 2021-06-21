Il Divo brings world tour to Colorado this summer

DENVER — Famed vocal group Il Divo has announced that its "For Once In My Life" world tour will stop in Colorado this summer.
The group will perform at Denver's Bellco Theatre at the Colorado Convention Center on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
Tour organizers promise a dynamic live show celebrating Motown and filled with Il Divo’s hits from their catalog of songs with an incredible stage production.
Tickets for the Denver tour stop go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 25 at AXS.com.
Comprised of America’s David Miller, Spain’s Carlos Marin, France’s Sebastien Izambard and Switzerland’s Urs Buhler, Il Divo has sold more than 30 million albums. The most commercially successful classical crossover group in international music history, Il Divo has 160 gold and platinum albums in 33 countries.
David Miller, the only American in the group, has Colorado roots. He's a 1991 graduate of Littleton's Heritage High School.
