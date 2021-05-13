Illenium books 3 concerts at Red Rocks

The 2021 Red Rocks concert season is filling up fast. DJ/producer Illenium will return to the venue this fall.

MORRISON, Colo. — Electronic music star Illenium has announced his return to Colorado this autumn.

The DJ has booked three nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, Oct. 7, Friday, Oct. 8 and Saturday, Oct. 9.

Tickets for the all-ages performances go on sale Thursday, May 13 at noon at AXS.com and by phone at 888-949-7849. Ticket prices range from $50 to $100 plus applicable service fees.

Back in 2019, Illenium had one of this concerts at Red Rocks canceled due to snow and extreme weather conditions.

Red Rocks reopened Thursday, April 22 with a capacity of 2,500 people. The venue has the potential to allow more people at shows if COVID-19 conditions improve. Red Rocks’ normal capacity is just over 9,500 people.

Brian Kitts, a spokesperson for Denver Arts and Venues, said Red Rocks has gone through the Five-Star Certification process.

I’m so excited to announce that I will be coming back to Red Rocks October 7th, 8th and 9th! Thursday night will be a Throwback set and Friday and Saturday will be a new set 🥳 Hope to see you there ❤️ STOKED!!



On Sale Thursday 5/13 @ Noon MDT

Tix → https://t.co/PUrnWfM3TU pic.twitter.com/itJqgdzHun — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) May 11, 2021

Owned and operated by the City of Denver, the concert venue at Red Rocks Park has been home to some of the most iconic concerts in history, from artists such as The Beatles, U2 and Sting.

Located just west of the Mile High City, Red Rocks Park features 738 acres of hiking trails, geological wonders and astounding views.

