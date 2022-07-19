Illenium announce 3-set concert at Empower Field

Illenium will perform three unique sets over one night in the 76,125-capacity stadium.

DENVER — Illenium will play the biggest concert of his career at Colorado's biggest stadium.

Colorado-based DJ and electronic dance music producer Illenium will headline "Trilogy: Colorado" at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

General ticket sales begin Friday, July 29 at 12 p.m. Fans can sign up for early access to tickets online at IlleniumTrilogy.com.

This marks the Illenium's second Trilogy show where three unique sets will be performed in one night, following a 2021 concert at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Having already notched five billion career streams, Illenium will unveil his next single “All That Really Matters” featuring Teddy Swims on Friday, July 29.

In 2022, Illenium headlined Hangout Music Festival, EDC Las Vegas, Sunset Music Festival, and Bonnaroo, with Outside Lands up next. He also performed two-nights at The Gorge Amphitheatre and has an ongoing Vegas residency at OMNIA Nightclub and Tao Beach Dayclub.

Three Sets. One Night. TRILOGY is coming to Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Sat. June 17th, 2023. Can’t wait to share this experience with all of you again 🙂



Artist presale 7/27 @ noon MT

Sign up for early access → https://t.co/V6BY8pmMlv pic.twitter.com/VSu61TevBE — ILLENIUM (@ILLENIUM) July 18, 2022

