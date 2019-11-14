MORRISON, Colo. — In This Moment is set to headline the annual KBPI Birthday Bash in 2020 with support from Black Veil Brides and DED.

The '107.9 KBPI Birthday Bash' will be held at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sunday, May 17.

Tickets for the all-ages rock concert go on sale Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com, LiveNation.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.

In This Moment, currently at work on their follow up to 2017's Ritual, will release new music in early 2020, according to concert promoter Live Nation.





