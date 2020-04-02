GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Incubus has announced a return to Colorado this summer.

The Grammy-nominated rock band will headline a concert at Denver's Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Saturday, July 25.

The Brandon Boyd-led group will be joined be 311 and Badflower at the Colorado concert stop.

Tickets for the all-ages Fiddler's Green performance go on sale Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Prices range from $36.75 to $126.

A ticket presale begins Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.

For a full list of 2020 Incubus concert dates, visit IncubusHQ.com.

Incubus last visited Colorado in 2019, launching their "20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond" tour in Denver in September.

Make Yourself, Incubus' third album, was released Oct. 26, 1999, and featured the hits "Pardon Me", "Stellar," and "Drive."

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheatre in the Denver metro area. Located near I-25 and Orchard in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

Brandon Boyd of Incubus performs at the 2019 Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta's Central Park on Friday, May, 3rd, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

