Iron Maiden announces return to North America, Colorado concert

"The Legacy of the Beast World Tour" will visit Colorado in 2022.

DENVER — Iron Maiden is coming back to North America.

The English heavy metal band will bring "The Legacy of the Beast World Tour" to cities across North America starting in September 2022.

The 2022 tour will include songs from Iron Maiden's new studio album "Senjutsu" being played live for the first time, as well as a decades-spanning set of fan favorites.

The show, which has been seen by almost 2 million people across the world, will make a Denver stop at Ball Arena on Sept. 17, 2022.

Iron Maiden will be joined by special guest Trivium at the Denver show.

Registration for first access to tickets is open now via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform. A Verified Fan presale begins Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. local.

There will also be an exclusive pre-sale for Iron Maiden fan club members beginning Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. All presales end Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10 p.m. Any remaining tickets will go on sale on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

"Next summer we will finally get to play the huge European stadium tour for 'The Legacy of the Beast,' and the new show will be even more spectacular so after our visit to Rock in Rio early September 2022 we decided to take it back to our fans in North America too, but in cities or venues we didn’t play in 2019, including some we haven’t visited in many years like El Paso, Spokane, Sioux Falls, Columbus, Hamilton, Ottawa and Greensboro," said Iron Maiden's manager Rod Smallwood.

"We’ll be making a couple of additions and changes to the production and setlist to include some songs from our new album Senjutsu and are making the 2022 version of 'Legacy of the Beast' even more spectacular than the acclaimed original show. You can be sure that we will still be featuring all the “hits” and the key elements of the original tour like the Spitfire, Icarus, Hell, flamethrowers and pyro and the rest -- but we will shake it up a bit and Trooper Eddie will have serious competition in the new Senjutsu ‘world’ we are adding."

Home to the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, Ball Arena opened in downtown Denver on Oct. 1, 1999, with a sold-out concert by Celine Dion.

Formerly known as the Pepsi Center, the arena seats up to 20,000 for concerts and other events. Ball Arena hosts more than 250 events each year.

