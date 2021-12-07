Fiddler's Green to host Jack Johnson in 2022

Jack Johnson has sold over 25 million copies worldwide since 2001.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Jack Johnson has revealed a new 30-date tour of North America.

The singer-songwriter will bring the 2022 tour to Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Aug. 31 with special guest Ziggy Marley.

Johnson's tour kicks off in June and also includes a stop at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles before wrapping in October.

"It’s been a while since the band and I have gotten together to play music. We can’t wait to see all our friends on the road next summer and looking forward to a great tour. Hope to see you at a show! Aloha," said Jack Johnson.

Tickets to the general public go on sale Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time at JackJohnsonMusic.com.

Citi cardmembers will have purchase presale ticket access beginning Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday at 10 p.m. local time at CitiEntertainment.com.

The Jack Johnson fan presale starts Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans must register here: JackJohnsonMusic.com/Summer22 and will receive a unique passcode 10 minutes before the fan presale begins.

We are excited to announce Jack and the band will be hitting the road this Summer! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM local time. Jack’s Fan Presale is on Wednesday December 8th at 10 AM local time. Learn more and pre-register at https://t.co/OiSe0fmrNc. pic.twitter.com/sPdR6SQlXS — Jack Johnson (@jackjohnson) December 6, 2021

Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre is considered one of the best places to catch live music in Colorado each summer.

With a traditional capacity of 18,000, the venue is the largest outdoor amphitheater in the Denver metro area. Located near Interstate 25 and East Orchard Road in the Denver Tech Center, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre offers chair-back and lawn seating.

To learn more about Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, visit FiddlersGreenAmp.com.

